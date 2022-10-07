



Charac, an NHS-integrated one-stop app for independent community pharmacies, has teamed up with the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) in a collaboration that aims to support pharmacies in delivering a wide range of public services.

The NPA is the trade association for 80% of independent pharmacies across the country and in its link-up with Charac, bolsters its efforts to improve the online presence of community pharmacies. This includes the handling of patient applications, online bookings, website design and providing a delivery service.

The launch of the collaboration follows Health Secretary Therese Coffey’s calls for an expansion of the role community pharmacies play in an effort to free up two million GP appointments. Since 2016, an estimated 650 community pharmacies have been shut down as a result of cuts to NHS England funding and rising costs.



The NPA will work in tandem with Charac’s aims to offer an improved digital experience for patients, and the partnership will provide pharmacies with the necessary funding and innovative technology to support the delivery of primary care.

Santosh Sahu, founder of Charac, said: “We are thrilled to announce our long-term partnership with such a well-respected and influential organisation, particularly at a time where the cost-of-living crisis, a looming recession, and a stretched NHS have created a perfect storm for the new health secretary.

“Greater recognition from the Department of Health for the vital role that pharmacists play in our health ecosystem is essential and Charac stands ready to alleviate these burdens by digitally empowering pharmacists.”

By 2026, all new pharmacy graduates will qualify as prescribers and given that 35 medical conditions are now not being prescribed medication from a GP, calls have been made from the Government for pharmacies to act as an alternative option for consultations. As a result of this, the opportunity has been identified for improving efficiencies by transforming certain tasks digitally, as a means of freeing up more time for patient care.



Charac’s capabilities as a digital platform, which has been designed specifically for community pharmacies, will drive growth further while relieving time pressures and increasing efficiency. Via the Charac app, pharmacists are now able to manage repeat prescriptions, alongside managing bookings and consultations in one integrated place.

Additionally, pharmacists will have access to patient records, prescriptions and consultations all in one place. The prescriptions can be delivered directly to a patient’s home due to Charac’s recent £1m strategic investment from the Royal Mail.