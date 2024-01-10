‘Click chemistry’ system used to map new class of drug targets in cancer and immunology

Researchers from the Francis Crick Institute and Imperial College London (ICL) have used the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry-winning ‘click chemistry’ tagging system to map a new class of drug targets in cancer and immunology.

The new system could be used to find new drugs for cancer and immune disorders and fight infectious diseases, such as malaria.

Some proteins linked to diseases cannot be targeted due to their ‘too floppy’ or ‘too smooth’ shape and require modification processes to indirectly target them.

Funded by Cancer Research UK and published in Nature Biotechnology, the study used a ‘bump and hole’ method, which involves putting a hole into a ZDHHC enzyme and a ‘bump’ into the lipid (a fat) to make them fit together.

ZDHHCs direct palmitoylation, a modification that attaches lipid to bind fatty membranes that cover the contents of a cell, to take on a particular function and offer a new way to indirectly target proteins in diseases.

Despite this, humans have 23 different ZDHHCs, which makes the process of identifying modifiable proteins more challenging.

Researchers then combined the ‘bump and hole’ method with click chemistry to tag proteins that received the ‘bumped’ lipid from this ZDHHC to identify which specific proteins are modifiable.

In addition, researchers also screened a large library of compounds to distinguish the effective ZDHHC inhibitors and progress the research into drug discovery.

“The platform unlocks the exciting prospect of developing novel drugs against an entirely new target class, with potential in a range of high-value disease areas, which the team are actively pursuing," said Paul Mercer, head of collaboration, Translation team, the Crick.

The findings build on the Nobel Prize-winning technology, which was awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi from Stanford University, Morten Meldal from the University of Copenhagen and Karl Barry Sharpless from Scripps Research in October 2022.

Ed Tate, group leader, Chemical Biology and Therapeutic Discovery Satellite Laboratory, the Crick and GSK chair in chemical biology at ICL, said: "We’re just at the beginning of this exciting journey, but we expect that drugs developed based on this method could be in clinical trials within five years.”