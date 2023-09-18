Clinigen launches educational programme for rare disease patients and organisations

Global biopharmaceutical service company Clinigen has announced the launch of a new UK-based pilot educational programme, NaviGATE, for rare disease patient advocates and organisations.

The programme aims to provide navigational support and tools to better engage with healthcare providers, industry and regulatory bodies.

Rare diseases, which affect a small population of people, include cystic fibrosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and haemophilia.

Currently, there are an estimated 7,000 known rare diseases.

Co-created by Clinigen, the key aim of the NaviGate programme is to facilitate greater participation in research and development for rare diseases and to increase patient access to medicines.

Currently, patient groups serve as the only source of medical information for those with rare diseases and their families. However, they lack the technical expertise needed to navigate the complex pharmaceutical landscape.

A research questionnaire will be distributed to the rare disease community to seek a deep understanding of its needs and the gaps that need addressing.

Using results from the questionnaire, Clinigen will design a programme to empower patients and patient advocates to support their communities and improve access to much-needed treatments.

Dr Lorna Pender, global patient engagement lead at Clinigen, said: "Patients with rare diseases often struggle to understand how to cut through the complexity of this industry and make their voices heard among decision-makers.

“This unique initiative will help us co-design a programme which should help this community use its voice in an informed way to influence industry, healthcare providers and regulators."

Carole Scrafton, director of Flutters & Strutters Patient Advocacy Organisation, said: "Education and training across multiple stakeholders, including patient advocacy groups, healthcare organisations, and healthcare professionals, is key to ensuring that people living with chronic illness and rare disease are able to navigate to receive the care that they need."

Recently launched, the first phase of the programme will see the distribution of a UK-wide patient group study to identify what patient advocacy groups need from an education programme.

Results from the survey will be provided later this year.