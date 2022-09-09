Communication Awards entries still open!

Entry for the PharmaTimes Communications Awards 2022 closes on Friday 16 September, so now is the time for all professional communications individuals in the industry to sign up.

There is a wide range of singles categories to get involved in, such as: Aspiring Communications Manager of the Year, Medical Affairs Communications Manager of the Year and Communications Manager of the Year.

How does it work?

The entry process is simple. There is no complex preparation needed. Just turn up for the live finals day with your creative and analytical brains switched on!

Read the entry guidelines and judging criteria for your category so you know what the judges are looking for.

Read the judges tips to get the inside knowledge.

After the live finals day, come along to the awards ceremony to see the results announced alongside the Marketer and Sales awards.

Don’t hesitate to get started on your entry – click here.

To celebrate the achievements of all the finalists, PharmaTimes will be holding an exclusive awards ceremony at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel on 17 November 2022.