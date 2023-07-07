Communiqué 2023: a celebration of excellence in healthcare communications

The Communiqué Awards returned for its 25th year to celebrate excellence within the healthcare communications industry.

Held at the London Grosvenor House Hotel on 6 July, the event welcomed hundreds of guests who were dressed in smart evening wear and excited to show their support for their respective companies. This year’s host was comedian and television personality Patrick Kielty.

The two co-chairs, Fiona McMillan, vice-president, international communications at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and Jeremy Clark, founder and chairman at Clark Health Communications, recognised how much had changed since the inaugural Awards ceremony in 1998.

“Today, our environment bears little resemblance to the environment of 25 years ago and our work has evolved to meet the needs of today, often using channels that didn’t exist when the Communiqué Awards were founded,” they noted.

This year, the Awards included 31 categories, covering healthcare communications and medical affairs, as well as individual, team and company honours.

The first award of the evening recognised Excellence in Communicating and Using Data and went to ApotheCom, Inizio Medical, for its entry for Bayer titled Leveraging Data to Re-examine Adherence in Ophthalmology, with the judges recognising the submission’s strong, quantified objectives and meaningful use of data.

Taking home the award for Excellence in Patient Programmes was Hammel for its entry for AstraZeneca UK, Be The Type: T2D Patients Take Control of their Health. The panel said the team had produced “a simple but effective campaign expertly dealing with an area that is saturated with information”.

The award for In-House Team of the Year was given to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, which the judges said “forged new ground in a neglected therapeutic area, created space for a new scientific direction, and not least set about building a corporate structure around a new product across a number of geographic regions”.

The final award of the night, Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year, went to Arc Bio Communications. The judges commended the team on its strong chemistry, adding that it had a “great business model where employees have a share in the company and deliver on innovation in all its forms”.

An evening of celebrations followed with networking and dancing into the early hours of the morning, drawing another successful Communiqué Awards to a close.

The full Communiqué Awards 2023 results can be viewed here.