COVID-19 booster to be made available to those over 75 and high risk adults and children

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), people aged over 75 or those with suppressed immune systems are to be offered an additional COVID-19 booster dose this spring.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of COVID vaccination at the JCVI, said: "Last year's booster vaccination programme has so far provided excellent protection against severe COVID-19.

"To maintain high levels of protection for the most vulnerable individuals in the population, an extra spring dose of vaccine is advised ahead of an expected autumn booster programme later this year."

Many of the oldest in the UK received their most recent booster back in autumn and the JCVI explained immunity for this group may now be decreasing. Later on into 2022, an autumn booster programme is planned for a wider group of people.

Until recently, only those with severely compromised immune systems had been eligible for a fourth dose – three doses and a booster. Another half a million people who are immunocompromised, living with conditions like blood cancer or have received an organ transplant or chemotherapy will also be eligible for the booster.

The JCVI said it was a “precautionary” move to vaccinate these groups and did not mean there was an immediate danger to their health. However, given that the people in these groups are at a substantially higher risk from COVID-19 and already have weaker immune systems than others who were vaccinated in autumn 2021, their protection provided by vaccines might be reduced.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid accepted the JCVI's advice and asked the NHS to be prepared to offer a vaccine to those eligible, adding: "It's important that everyone gets their top-up jabs as soon as they're eligible.”

The JCVI explained data showed that the risk of being admitted to hospital after being infected with COVID-19 was highest in the over-75s age group.

Data has suggested that older people who have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have about 45% protection against hospital admission with Omicron, rising to 90% straight after their first booster.

In addition to adults aged 75 years and over, older adults in residential care homes and people aged 12 years and over with weakened immune systems would be offered the second booster this spring – to be administered six months after their previous dose. Adults will be offered either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine, while children who fall into the 12 to 18 age groups will receive Pfizer.