CSL Seqirus highlights impact of flu vaccines on reducing strain on healthcare resources

CSL Seqirus has unveiled new data highlighting the potential impact of influenza vaccines on reducing the burden seasonal flu has on hospitals and broader healthcare systems.

The analyses were presented at this year's European Scientific Working Group on Influenza (ESWI) Conference.

Seasonal flu is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses, which circulate in all parts of the world.

Although most people can recover within a week without requiring medical attention, the flu can cause severe illness among high-risk groups such as young children, older adults, pregnant individuals and those with serious medical conditions.

In France, approximately 2 to 6 million people are affected by influenza every year, leading to over 20,000 hospitalisations and 10,000 excess deaths, 90% of which occur in older adults.

According to findings from a dynamic transmission model, standard-dose quadrivalent flu vaccines for older adults could reduce hospitalisations by 11.1% to 30.0% and cut ICU admissions by 9.7% to 28.7%. Additionally, enhanced vaccines for older adults are projected to further reduce the strain on hospital beds by 10% to 15%.

An analysis was also conducted in Belgium, where approximately 62% of older adults received a standard-dose egg-based influenza vaccine between 2015 and 2019, to evaluate the impact of using an adjuvanted quadrivalent influenza vaccine (aQIV).

Findings from the analysis highlighted that transitioning to aQIV would not only be cost-effective, but could prevent more than 6,900 influenza infections a year that would typically require medical care, along with 530 hospitalisations and 66 deaths.

Joaquin Mould-Quevedo, global HEOR and value strategy director at CSL Seqirus, said: "In a world where healthcare systems are laser-focused on enhancing the prevention of infectious diseases, vaccination isn't just an option but an essential tool.”

Mould-Quevedo added that the data presented at ESWI “provides insight into how enhanced influenza vaccines might ease that burden on French and Belgian health systems and communities”.

WHO cites vaccination as the current principal means of reducing or counteracting flu mortality and morbidity burden, but the ever-evolving nature of influenza viruses requires continuous global monitoring and frequent reformulation of vaccines.

Earlier this month, Moderna shared positive results from a late-stage trial of its influenza vaccine, mRNA-1010, which generated a stronger immune response against all four WHO-recommended flu strains compared to an approved comparator.