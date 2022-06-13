Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

CureVac to acquire Frame Cancer Therapeutics in €32m deal

The acquisition will advance CureVac’s oncology strategy and offers the potential to develop off-the-shelf and personalised cancer vaccines


CureVac

CureVac, a German-based mRNA company, has announced its acquisition of Frame Cancer Therapeutics (Frame), a private company focused on advanced genomics and bioinformatics, for €32m.

The acquisition is set to extend CureVac’s capabilities and add key competencies to further accelerate its oncology strategy for new therapies that help patients’ immune systems to fight cancer.

Frame’s platform, FramePro, identifies structural changes within the cancer genome, offering the potential to develop both off-the-shelf and personalised cancer vaccines across different cancer types.

Despite these genetic changes being highly specific to individuals, the resulting neoantigenic proteins may be shared among many patients, potentially enabling the development of more broadly applicable cancer vaccines.

Commenting on the acquisition, Franz-Werner Haas, CureVac’s chief executive officer, said: “The addition of Frame’s technology and talent to CureVac’s oncology research complements our ability to identify and validate promising neoantigens for our mRNA cancer vaccine programmes.

“The bioinformatics platform developed by Frame’s researchers has the potential to identify a broad panel of neoantigens that go beyond conventional neoantigens and could strongly increase the likelihood of developing highly effective cancer vaccines.”

The full antigenic potential of a tumour is leveraged by the additional application of Frame’s technology to develop personalised cancer vaccines. Frame’s clinical trial protocol to evaluate this approach based on a peptide vaccine in 15 patients with non-small cell lung cancer was approved by regulators in the Netherlands in December 2021.

Ronald Plasterk, founder and CEO of Frame Cancer Therapeutics, said: “We [have a] content-driven approach in antigen discovery and validation and CureVac [has] extensive experience with mRNA vaccine development.

“The resulting vaccines could greatly enhance our ability to activate the human immune system against cancer, both in a personalised and off-the-shelf manner.”

Image used with permission. Copyright held by CureVac AG.

Article by
Emily Kimber

13th June 2022

From: Sales, Healthcare

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
11 London

We live in a hyper-connected world. This has clear benefits for the health of our communities, our businesses and our...

Latest intelligence

How whole genome sequencing is revolutionising the rare disease patient experience
In this white paper, we discuss how whole genome sequencing (WGS) projects and the data sets they produce are paving the way for developments in research, diagnosis, and early interventions...
Digital Opinion Leaders (DOLs): Who are they and how can Pharma engage them?
With our growing dependence on social media, Digital Opinion Leaders are becoming an increasingly important stakeholder group for Pharma teams to engage and consult. But who are these DOLs, and...
Interactive: Best Behaviour
Download our curated collection of case studies and other useful resources that illustrate how we apply the principles of behavioural science in our research design....

Quick links