Date set for EU antitrust regulators to decide on Pfizer’s $43bn Seagen acquisition

EU antitrust regulators will make a decision on Pfizer’s proposed $43bn acquisition of Seagen by 19 October, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The Pfizer/Seagen agreement, which was originally announced in March this year, would mark a significant boost to the US pharma’s oncology pipeline.

At the time of the announcement, Pfizer's oncology portfolio included 24 approved drugs, while Seagen's included Adcetris for lymphomas, Padcev for bladder cancers, Tivdak for cervical cancer, and Tukysa for breast and colorectal cancers.

The deal would also grant Pfizer access to Seagen’s drug development pipeline as well as its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate technology.

Dr Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer, said at that time that the company was “deploying its financial resources to advance the battle against cancer”.

"Oncology continues to be the largest growth driver in global medicine, and this acquisition will enhance Pfizer’s position in this important space and contribute meaningfully to the achievement of Pfizer’s near- and long-term financial goals,” Bourla said.

The European Commission (EC) now has the option to clear the transaction following a preliminary review or initiate a four-month-long investigation if it has serious concerns, such as whether the deal could reduce competition in the oncology sector or hinder innovation in the development of new cancer therapies.

The update on the Pfizer/Seagen buyout comes just two months after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) requested more information and documentary material regarding the transaction.

The second request is a standard review procedure by which the FTC and the Antitrust Division of the US Department of Justice investigate mergers and acquisitions.

If a second request is submitted, the law forbids merging companies from completing a transaction until they have substantially complied with the additional investigatory request.

At the time of the request, concern was rising among investors regarding the FTC’s decision to block Amgen’s proposed $27.8bn takeover of Horizon Therapeutics.

The Amgen/Horizon transaction has since been allowed to proceed after a proposed consent order was reached with the FTC to address the "potential competitive harm” that could result from the deal.