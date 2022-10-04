Dexcom launches next-generation continuous glucose monitor for diabetes patients





Dexcom has announced the launch of its next-generation continuous glucose monitor (CGM) – Dexcom G7 – for people with diabetes aged two years and older in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Hong Kong.

The launch follows news that the Dexcom ONE Real Time-CGM is now available for prescription on the NHS to all those with type 1 diabetes. The monitor uses a sensor that attaches to the wearer’s arm for up to ten days and measures glucose levels from just under the skin, allowing those with diabetes to keep track of their glucose levels without having to scan or take a finger prick test.

The Dexcom G7 builds on the Dexcom CGM, with new features including a 60% smaller, all-in-one, discreet wearable, as well as a 30-minute sensor warm up, which is the fastest of any CGM on the market, Dexcom reported.

New features also include a 12-hour grace period to replace finished sensors for an easier transition between sessions and a simplified mobile app, which the wearer’s real-time glucose readings are sent to.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Dexcom, said: “Since Dexcom G6 came to market, we’ve eliminated over 15 billion finger pricks and helped improve the lives of more than 1.25 million people with diabetes around the world. We’re thrilled to begin the global rollout of Dexcom G7, our next-generation CGM technology, that vastly improves upon what everyone loves about G6.

“Dexcom CGM has become the gold standard of care for diabetes, and bringing our technology to more and more people around the world continues to be a top priority. With this initial launch behind us, we look forward to introducing G7 in additional markets and bringing this life-changing technology to as many people as we can.”

The company also outlined its plans to introduce G7 in New Zealand and South Africa in the weeks ahead, with additional markets planned soon after.

More than 4.9 million people in the UK have diabetes, with Diabetes UK reported a predicted increase to 5.5 million people by 2030 ‘if nothing changes’.

“Dexcom customers from around the world were a part of the G7 design process,” said Diener, who helped design G7 and lives with type 1 diabetes. “We learned from people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, younger and older patients, and their caregivers, about the CGM features they need to allow them to focus more on their everyday lives and less on managing diabetes.”