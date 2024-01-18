EC opens participation to new alliance addressing critical drug shortages

The European Commission’s (EC) Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority has launched an open call for expression of interest to join a new alliance aimed at preventing and addressing critical medicine shortages over the next five years.

First announced in October 2023, the Critical Medicines Alliance will bring together relevant stakeholders to develop recommendations and provide advice to the EC, member states and other EU decision makers on how to address long-standing medicine shortages.

Medicines are considered critical if they are used for serious diseases and cannot be easily replaced by other medicines.

The EU has been facing ongoing shortages, including of certain antibiotics, underpinning a need to make its medicine supply chains more resilient.

Building on the Union list of critical medicines published by the European Medicines Agency in December, the alliance will focus on medicines with the highest risk of shortages and the highest impact on healthcare systems and patients.

It will build on the experience from other EU alliances that address major industrial challenges and will be able to rely on a “varied toolbox” of policy measures, the EC said.

This includes exploring how to diversify global supply chains through strategic international partnerships, developing a common strategic approach to medicines stockpiling in the EU, and helping to leverage and align EU and national funding to implement solutions to the shortages.

The alliance, which is expected to start work this coming spring and publish its first recommendations by autumn, is open to all companies and organisations, member states, local and regional authorities and their agencies, social partners, civil society, health professionals, patients, consumers as well as other stakeholder groups, EU bodies and agencies.

Stella Kyriakides, commissioner for health and food safety, said the launch "marks the beginning of a concerted push to bolster and modernise the production of critical medicines in the EU and diversify international supply chains”.

She continued: "With this initiative, we will ensure that governments, industry, health professionals and civil society work closer together than ever before to identify solutions to ensure patients are better protected and always have access to the medicines they need.”