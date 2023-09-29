EDX Medical Group develops multi-disease 'point-of-care' rapid tests for cancer, infections and cardiovascular conditions

EDX Medical Group has announced that scientists in Cambridge and Oxford are developing a new generation of rapid healthcare tests, known as ‘point-of-care’ tests, to detect and characterise a variety of diseases within minutes.

The tests are designed to use combined multiple assays a single smartphone-readable device to support real-time clinical decision-making and improve outcomes for patients.

The new ‘point-of-care’ tests enable the simultaneous identification of up to ten disease markers and will be used by healthcare professionals to identify early signs and details of cancer, infections and cardiovascular conditions.

Representing a major improvement over lateral flow test technology, point-of-care tests allow multiple disease markers to be readable more quickly and are more cost-effective compared to laboratory assays.

It will comprise ultra-sensitive nano-scale 'mini tests’ to replace a lateral flow or laboratory test. As well as accuracy and speed, the security of the test is further enhanced by its ability to read and interpret the results using smartphone camera technology.

Professor Chris Evans, founder of EDX Medical, commented: “This is a great joint endeavour by scientists at Oxford and Cambridge… to develop truly unique tests which, when combined with EDX chemistry and smartphone expertise, will generate game-changing new digital diagnostic products.”

Dr Mike Hudson, chief executive of EDX Medical, added: “The combined expertise and resources of the Group puts us in a unique position to fast-track the introduction of a number of clinically important products and establish a new ‘standard’ in point-of-care testing worldwide.”

The announcement follows EDX Medical’s recent acquisition of Hutano Diagnostics, in Oxford, and the establishment of a point-of-care innovation team to expand and accelerate the new range of tests and their integration with EDX smartphone expertise.

“Joining forces with EDX Medical opens up a world of possibilities... [including], resources, expertise and global reach necessary to usher in the age of digital point-of-care diagnostics,” said founder and chief executive officer of Hutano, Atherton Mutombwera.

He added that the acquisition will help “to bring [Hutano] innovations to a much broader audience and drive positive change in the healthcare landscape”.