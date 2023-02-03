EIT Health marks World Cancer Day with €6m pledge for new healthcare delivery models

EIT Health, part of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), will be marking this year’s World Cancer Day on 4 February by pledging €6m in funding to encourage the development of new healthcare delivery models.

This includes providing support to gynaecological cancer diagnostics start-up MiMARK, which is aiming to improve the accuracy, efficiency and comfort of endometrial cancer (EC) diagnosis by removing the need for invasive biopsies.

The start-up’s first in vitro diagnostic test – WomEC – uses a panel of protein biomarkers present in uterine fluids to detect EC, thereby shifting focus from treatment to prevention.

According to MiMARK, the test provides a highly accurate diagnosis on all individuals undergoing the diagnostic procedure for EC and, for those diagnosed with the disease, it can provide information on tumour histology to be used in treatment planning and surgical decision making.

MiMARK’s chief executive officer and co-founder, Marina Rigau, said: “Our solution has the potential to transform how we deliver care for EC.

“Not only does our innovation offer a means of detecting EC accurately in its early stages, but it does so in a way that elevates women’s experience of care – by offering an effective, objective, non-invasive alternative to hysteroscopies.”

EC, found in the inner lining of the uterus, is the fourth most common cancer affecting women in the UK, with around 9,700 new cases every year.

Current diagnosis is based on the examination of an endometrial biopsy, but this fails to diagnose 31% of patients and provides an inaccurate diagnosis in 55% of cases, MiMARK reports.

Eva Colás Ortega, co-founder of MiMARK, which has been receiving support from EIT Health since 2020, said: “We are fortunate to have had EIT Health’s expertise across technology, business development and management as it has allowed us to grow and accelerate.

“EIT Health’s continued partnership and support is critical to our success and our ability to impact patient lives positively.”

Looking forward, the network said it will be supporting future innovators and entrepreneurs with a ‘renewed commitment to cultivating solutions that will positively transform the delivery of healthcare across therapeutic areas and improve the lives of patients’.

Jean-Marc Bourez, chief executive officer of EIT Health said: “There is a real impetus to invest in promising solutions that will enhance patient outcomes and build the foundations of a more efficient and sustainable healthcare system for all – not just in cancer care, but across all therapeutic areas.”