Eli Lilly and EVA Pharma collaborate to enhance insulin access in Africa





Eli Lilly (Lilly) and EVA Pharma (EVA) have announced a partnership to deliver a sustainable supply of high-quality, affordable human and analogue insulin to patients living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in low- to middle-income countries (LMICs), most of which are in Africa.

As part of the collaboration, Lilly will supply its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for insulin at a significantly reduced price to EVA – a first for the company – along with 'pro-bono transfer’ of the technology needed to enable the generics drugmaker to formulate, fill and finish insulin vials and cartridges.

Under the partnership, the distribution of the African-made insulin products is expected to begin within 18 months and to reach one million people per year by 2030.

“Combining our African reach, state-of-the-art facilities, and Lilly's deep expertise in diabetes care, we aim to treat at least one million patients by 2030 who otherwise may not have access to life-saving medication," said Riad Armanious, chief executive officer of EVA.

The collaboration is part of the Lilly 30x30 initiative, a company-wide effort to improve access to quality healthcare for 30 million people living in limited-resource settings, annually, by 2030.

Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly International, said: "Our new collaboration with EVA Pharma reflects Lilly's deep commitment to making equitable and affordable access to insulin a reality for people living with diabetes in LMICs.

"This latest initiative from Lilly will empower local manufacturing, finishing and distribution of quality insulin – in Africa – which will transform communities and make life better for people throughout the continent."

The total number of people with diabetes in Africa is expected to increase 129% by 2045, reaching 55 million people, according to the IDF Diabetes Atlas.

Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) established the Global Diabetes Compact, a global initiative to support countries in implementing effective programmes for the prevention and management of diabetes, including working with companies to expand access to treatments.

WHO director for noncommunicable disease, Dr Bente Mikkelsen, said: "The success of these commitments to increase access for people living with diabetes is an important step in the right direction, but global engagement will need to be translated into implementation in regions and countries.

"This is the starting point – the hope is to have insulin and diabetes devices as part of Essential Benefit Packages in low- and middle-income countries towards achieving Universal Health Coverage.”