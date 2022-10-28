Please login to the form below

Eli Lilly and Purdue sign $92.5m deal for pharma manufacturing scholarships

Participating students with be able to compete for a role at the company following graduation

Lilly

Eli Lilly (Lilly) and Purdue University (Purdue) have announced they are establishing an innovative new pharmaceutical manufacturing scholarship programme and renewing their strategic research collaboration, with Lilly committing $92.5m to the West Lafayette campus through the two programmes.

The commitment includes $42.5m over ten years to scholarships for incoming Purdue undergraduate students, offering 75 to 100 students each year full tuition with a guaranteed internship or co-op at Lilly and a promise of coordinated interaction with company leaders.

The programme will also provide participating students with preferred access and opportunities to compete for a role at the company following graduation, with the first scholarships being offered for autumn 2023.

Priority access to the programme will be given to undergraduates who are underrepresented in Purdue's student population, have overcome socio-economic or educational disadvantages or are among the first generation in their family to attend college, the company said.

"As the number of people who may benefit from our innovative medicines continues to increase, we are investing to advance critical research and build a more diverse pipeline of talent in Indiana. Together with Purdue, we can help to keep our state's best and brightest in Indiana, furthering Lilly's ability to make life better for millions of people," said David Ricks, chair and chief executive officer at Lilly and Purdue University graduate.

Lilly and Purdue are also expanding their 2017 strategic research collaboration by signing a new $50m master agreement that extends the work for another five years, with a research focus on genetic medicine, intrathecal delivery and nanoparticle drug delivery.

Emily Kimber

28th October 2022

