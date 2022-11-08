Eli Lilly set to launch Tempo Personalized Diabetes Management Platform





Eli Lilly (Lilly) is set to launch the Tempo Personalized Diabetes Management Platform – the company’s first connected platform – in the US later this year.

The platform is made up from three central components: the Tempo Smart Button, a compatible app, TempoSmart and a Tempo Pen (a prefilled insulin pen). Created to work together, these devices offer personalised guidance for adults living with diabetes.

The goal of this technology is to assist adults living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, as well as providing clinicians a tool to make better informed, data-backed treatment management decisions with Lilly insulins.

The Smart Button was given the green light by the US Food and Drug Administration on 16 September. The app was developed as part of a collaboration with Welldoc – a private label iteration of the company's BlueStar, a diabetes management app, customised to receive insulin dose-related data from the Tempo Smart Button.

The Tempo Smart Button is a reusable medical device that attaches to the top of a Tempo Pen. The Smart Button, when paired through Bluetooth, is designed to detect, store and transfer insulin dose-related data to the TempoSmart app, which will then record insulin dose information and enable data sharing between adults diabetics and their healthcare providers.

The Tempo Pen is available for Lyumjev (insulin lispro-aabc) injection, 100 units/mL, Basaglar (insulin glargine) injection, 100 units/mL, and Humalog (insulin lispro injection) 100 units/mL.

Users of the platform will be able to access tailored education resources and feedback on blood glucose levels, alongside being able to set medication reminders and log insulin doses. Moreover, the app is integrated with Dexcom Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems via secondary display, as well as the Tempo Blood Glucose Monitor (BGM) and other compatible BGMs.

It also allows users to sync data with wearable devices from Fitbit, Garmin, Google Fit and the Apple Health app.

Kevin Cammack, head of Connected Care, Lilly Diabetes, said: "Lilly has over a century of knowledge of insulin and its complexities, and recognises the emotional impact of managing diabetes.

"Launching this platform is an opportunity for us to more broadly support those who rely on our insulins.”

The company will begin a phased roll-out for the platform to select clinics starting later this year, with aims outlined for national availability in 2023.