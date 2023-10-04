Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Eli Lilly to acquire cancer specialist Point Biopharma in deal worth $1.4bn

The transaction would give Lilly access to experimental radioligand therapies

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Point Biopharma for $1.4bn, giving the company access to a pipeline of clinical and preclinical-stage radioligand therapies being developed to treat cancer.

Radioligand therapy can enable the precise targeting of cancer by linking a radioisotope to a targeting molecule that delivers radiation directly to cancer cells, Lilly explained in a statement.

Point currently has two lead programmes in late-stage development, including a somatostatin receptor-targeted radioligand therapy, PNT2003, being evaluated for use in patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours.

The second is a prostate-specific membrane antigen-targeted radioligand therapy, PNT2002, being developed for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have experienced disease progression after hormonal therapy.

Jacob Van Naarden, president of Loxo@Lilly, the oncology unit of Eli Lilly and Company, said: "Over the past few years, we have seen how well-designed radiopharmaceuticals can demonstrate meaningful results for patients with cancer and rapidly integrate into standards of care, yet the field remains in the early days of the impact it may ultimately deliver.

"We are excited by the potential of this emerging modality and see the acquisition of Point as the beginning of our investment in developing multiple meaningful radioligand medicines for hard-to-treat cancers, as we have done in small molecule and biologic oncology drug discovery and development."

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Point for a purchase price of $12.50 per share in cash, amounting to approximately $1.4bn.

Lilly will also get access to Point’s manufacturing campus for radiopharmaceuticals in Indianapolis, US, as well as a research and development centre in Toronto, Canada.

Joe McCann, chief executive officer of Point, said: "The combination of Point's team, infrastructure and capabilities with Lilly's global resources and experience could significantly accelerate the discovery, development and global access to radiopharmaceuticals."

The deal, which is expected to close by the end of this year, would add to Lilly’s growing number of acquisitions this year, including the $2.4bn purchase of Dice Therapeutics and the $1.9bn buyout of Versanis.

Article by
Emily Kimber

4th October 2023

From: Sales

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
An agency called Owen

We’re a Healthcare Communications Agency specialising in Multi-channel Marketing to make you Digitally Fitter, Stronger & Faster....

Latest intelligence

Actinic keratosis – a common skin condition that can lead to skin cancer
PMGroup talks to Volker Koscielny, Chief Medical Officer at Almirall, about the importance of remaining vigilant about skin checks, the prevalence of actinic keratosis in the UK and the steps...
Man vs microbe: the fight against antimicrobial resistance
How the emerging resistance to antibiotics is being exacerbated by a lack of research and development into new antibiotics...
Is trust the key factor in digital HCP engagement? New whitepaper from Graphite Digital
Based on research with HCPs in the UK, USA and France, Graphite Digital’s latest whitepaper sheds light on HCP perceptions of pharma-owned digital channels, and what organisations should be prioritising...

Quick links