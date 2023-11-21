Eli Lilly to expand injectable manufacturing capacity with new $2.5bn facility in Germany

Eli Lilly has announced plans to expand its injectable manufacturing capacity with a new $2.5bn site in Germany.

Alongside expanding Lilly's global injectable product and device manufacturing network, the “high-tech” facility in Alzey, Rhineland-Palatinate is also set to support an increased demand for the company's medicines, including for diabetes and obesity.

The new facility, which is contingent upon finalisation of government permitting and local approvals, means that Lilly will operate a total of six manufacturing sites in Europe.

The company said Germany’s workforce will “play a vital role” in bolstering its incretin supply once the Alzey site is operational in 2027.

Up to 1,000 highly skilled workers will be employed at the site, who will "leverage state-of-the-art technology, including automation and high-speed manufacturing lines, to produce life-changing medicines,” Lilly said.

Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president, Lilly manufacturing operations, said the site will enable the company “to continue to deliver medicines with safety first and quality always around the world”.

Ilya Yuffa, executive vice president and president, Lilly International, added: "As we look to usher in the next generation of medicines, we're looking for people and partners who share our passion for improving health outcomes.

"With this new investment, we hope to spark a new era of collaboration and innovation in Germany and the EU defined by our shared purpose to find lasting solutions for patients."

The company has also announced an investment of up to $100m to increase its footprint in Germany's early-stage biotech ecosystem.

The investments will focus on biotech and the life sciences venture capital funds, Lilly said, to expand its incubator and accelerator engagements and strengthen its ties and activities with academic and innovation partners.

Lilly has already announced a series of deals this year. Last month, the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Point Biopharma for $1.4bn, giving it access to a pipeline of clinical and preclinical-stage radioligand therapies being developed to treat cancer.

The US pharma also said it would be acquiring Dice Therapeutics for $2.4bn and Versanis for $1.9bn earlier this year.