Eli Lilly to invest additional $1.6bn in US manufacturing sites

Eli Lilly has said it will be investing an additional $1.6bn in its two new US manufacturing sites, bringing the total spend up to $3.7m and making it the largest manufacturing investment at a single location in the company’s history.

Another 200 highly skilled jobs will also be added at the new facilities in the LEAP Innovation Park in Indiana, Lilly said, adding that it now expects to create up to 700 new jobs with the project.

The company originally announced its plans for the two sites a year ago in order to expand its capacity to make active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as support next-generation therapeutics.

Lilly's chair and chief executive officer, Dave Ricks, said: "Through these new facilities, Hoosiers [Indiana residents] will make life-changing medicines that patients around the world need to address serious health challenges, including diabetes and cancer.”

In the same announcement, Lilly said it has committed $15m over five years to the Ivy Tech Foundation in Indiana to fund up to 1,000 scholarships for individuals interested in pursuing careers in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

"We're investing at record levels in our home state to help our communities and economy thrive and enhance educational opportunities for more students. We look forward to doing our part to make Indiana an even better place to work and live, while fostering cutting-edge innovation in our state,” Ricks said.

Indiana governor, Eric Holcomb, said Lilly has “played a critical role” in shaping the state’s economy over the past 145 years.

"As a state, we are proud to partner with Lilly in accelerating Indiana's talent pipeline and career opportunities while leveraging the state's manufacturing excellence to develop life-changing and life-saving solutions for people across the world," he said.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Lilly said it will be doubling the planned investment in its new biologics manufacturing facility in Ireland, bringing the total spend there up to almost $1bn.

Construction of the new 500,000 sq ft facility is currently underway at national development agency IDA’s business park in Raheen and is expected to create more than 300 highly skilled jobs.

The company also said in January that it will be adding $450m to a plant at Research Triangle Park in North Carolina to bring the total investment for the facility to $1.7bn.