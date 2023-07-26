EMA reports actions to improve EU clinical trials conducted during health emergencies

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has published a report from its Emergency Task Force’s (EFT) workshop that collected insights and suggested actions to improve the ways clinical trials are set up and conducted in the EU during public health emergencies.

The report presents EU-level actions to address the challenges that were experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the outbreak of mpox disease in setting up adequately sized clinical trials across multiple member states.

Organised in June 2023, with participation from national competent authorities, ethics committee representatives, and academic sponsors, the workshop emphasised the need for larger studies across multiple European countries and faster recruitment and delivery of conclusive results with accelerated timelines during public health emergencies.

Proposed actions included a focus on the processing and regulatory approval of large, multinational clinical trials to speed up the assessment and authorisation process of clinical trial applications, as well as exploring flexibilities in the implementation of the clinical trials regulation and facilitating the use of the EU Clinical Trials Information System.

Another action proposed was the framework for funding and efficient allocation of resources for clinical trials, including the establishment of a coordinating committee to support trial prioritisation, which will improve mechanisms to identify and rank promising compounds, mobilise EU and member state funding mechanisms, and also implement measures to speed up the contracting of clinical trial sites.

The ETF will play an essential role in providing scientific advice, reviews and support for large clinical trials in emergency situations to be expanded and will include concerned ethics committees on a voluntary basis to coordinate and discuss clinical trial protocols.

All proposed actions will be acknowledged by the European Commission, the EMA and the member states to establish a solid roadmap to improve clinical trials during public health emergencies within the EU.

The recommendations will be taken forward by the Accelerating Clinical Trials in the EU initiative, the EU collaboration between the EC, Heads of Medicines Agencies and the EMA to transform how clinical trials are initiated, designed and run.

The EC and member states are set to discuss the framework for funding in the context of current efforts in order to improve the coordination of funded clinical research in the EU, alongside international actors.