Enter the 2022 PharmaTimes Sales Awards!

This year the quality of entrants for the PharmaTimes Sales Awards is set to be higher than ever. Candidates need to have a strong passion for their sector and a strong and varied skill set to complete the brief.

The categories for the 2022 Sales Awards are:

Primary Care Sales Professional of the Year

For commercial pharma professionals whose role involves primary care sales. This can include sales professionals with a broader remit that includes primary care.

Secondary Care Sales Professional of the Year

This category is open to all secondary care professionals (or indeed any experienced GP/hospital reps or KAM’s whose current work-related activities are largely hospital-focused).

Account Manager Newcomer of the Year

This category identifies and recognises outstanding pharma professionals who are relatively new to sales and account management. The category is aimed at sales and account management professionals within their first two years in the role.

Sales Manager of the Year

For commercial pharma professionals whose role involves line management responsibility of sales teams (regional or national), as well as having responsibility for the achievement of business goals of the team. These sales teams can be in primary care and/or secondary care settings.

Market Access Lead of the Year

For any local, regional or national, field-based market access manager with responsibility for local market access implementation, typically interacting with local decision-makers, policymakers and budget-holders.

Alternatively, if you manage a sales team and want to put forward your best sales personnel, you can nominate multiple candidates.

Don’t hesitate to start your entry – click here.

To celebrate the achievements of all the finalists, PharmaTimes will host an exclusive awards ceremony at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel on 17 November 2022.