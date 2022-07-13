Expert review shows AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is ‘equally effective’ as mRNA vaccines





AstraZeneca’s (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, and the available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide ‘equally effective’ protection against hospitalisation and death, an expert review of data from 79 real-world studies has revealed.

Infectious disease experts from Asia reviewed data from the VIEW-hub database on vaccine use and impact, developed by John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the International Vaccine Access Center. The findings from the study were reported by Expert Review of Vaccines.

The findings shows that Vaxzevria and the BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines offer an ‘equivalent degree’ of protection against hospitalisation (91-93%) and death (91-93%) following two doses, regardless of age.

Although the data available at the time of review relates to the Delta SARS-Cov-2 and earlier variants, emerging data on third doses (boosters) from the UK Health Security Agency and Brazil indicates similar findings for serious COVID-19 outcomes caused by the Omicron variant.

Commenting on the review, Guy Thwaites, director of the Oxford Clinical Research unit in Vietnam, and one of the study’s authors, said: “COVID-19 vaccines have been critical to help save lives and return the world to some normalcy over the past year.

“Our expert review shows that Vaxzevria and available mRNA vaccines provide similar, high-level protection against life-threatening COVID-19. This is important information for policymakers as they consider the optimal deployment of COVID-19 vaccines in their populations over the next 12 months.”

AZ and its global partners have delivered over three billion vaccine doses to more than 180 countries, with around two-thirds of these being delivered to low- and lower-middle income countries.

Invented by the University of Oxford, AZ’s COVID-19 vaccine is a ‘viral vector’ vaccine, meaning a version of a virus that cannot cause disease is used as part of the vaccine, teaching the body how to fight if it is exposed to the real virus later. In this case, a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector is used, based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) and containing the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein.

The vaccine has been given conditional marketing authorisation or approved for emergency use in more than 125 countries, and also has Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization (WHO), enabling up to 144 countries to access the vaccine through the COVAX Facility.