FDA approves Servier’s Tibsovo as first targeted therapy for rare blood cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Servier’s IDH1 inhibitor Tibsovo (ivosidenib) to treat certain patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), a group of rare blood cancers.

The decision, which specifically applies to adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) MDS with an IDH1 mutation, makes Tibsovo the first targeted therapy approved for this indication.

The US regulator has also approved the use of a companion diagnostic, the Abbott RealTime IDH1 Assay, to identify eligible MDS patients.

An estimated 16,000 people in the US are diagnosed with MDS every year, and approximately 3.6% have an IDH1 mutation. The prognosis for these patients has often been associated with worse overall outcomes and an increased risk of transformation to acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The US approval of Tibsovo, which is already authorised for use in certain adults with AML and cholangiocarcinoma, was supported by results from an early-stage trial which demonstrated a complete remission rate of 38.9% and an objective response rate of 83.3% in 18 adults with R/R MDS with an IDH1 mutation.

Additionally, among the nine patients who required transfusions of blood or platelets due to MDS at the start of the study, six no longer required transfusions after treatment with Tibsovo.

Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence and acting director of the Office of Oncologic Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said: “[The] approval represents an important treatment advancement for rare blood cancers, and more specifically, patients with relapsed or refractory MDS who have an IDH1 mutation.”

Tracey Iraca, executive director, MDS Foundation, said: “This approval for Tibsovo is welcome news for the MDS community.

“Before today, there were no approved targeted therapies available to relapsed or refractory MDS patients harbouring the IDH1 mutation.”

Servier acquired Tibsovo after it bought Agios Pharma’s oncology business in 2021 for an upfront payment of $1.8bn.

The company has granted China-based CStone a co-exclusive licence for the development and an exclusive licence agreement for the commercialisation of Tibsovo in Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Singapore.