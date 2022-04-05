Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

FDA delays Merck’s pneumococcal vaccine Vaxneuvance

It is predicted that the vaccine could make over $1bn in peak sales

Merck

Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the date of the company’s application for its pneumococcal vaccine Vaxneuvance to 1 July 2022.

The FDA has requested further data analyses of the existing paediatric studies, which Merck has submitted, along with a further three months to evaluate the data. No new studies have been requested.

After an initial approval in July 2021 for the use of Vaxneuvance in adult patients, Merck’s application for the vaccine to be used to prevent pneumococcal disease in children aged 6 weeks to 17 years of age was accepted by the FDA in December 2021 and was granted Priority Review.

Last year it was predicted that the vaccine, at that point approved for use in adults, could make over $1bn in peak sales.

Merck Research Laboratories chief medical officer, Eliav Barr, said: “We are confident in the strength of the data from our paediatric studies with Vaxneuvance and will continue to work expeditiously with the FDA to bring this important vaccine forward to infants and children in the United States as soon as possible.”

After Merck’s 15-strain pneumococcal vaccine was approved by the FDA on 16 July 2021, the company hoped it could compete with Pfizer’s FDA-approved 20-strain pneumococcal vaccine, Prevnar 20.

Pfizer is currently conducting an FDA-required paediatric study for Prevnar 20 in children aged 15 months to 17 years of age, with an end date of 31 December this year.

Article by
Iona Everson

5th April 2022

From: Regulatory

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Genesis Research

Genesis Research is an international HEOR and RWE research organization. A leader in evidence strategy, generation and communication, the company...

Latest intelligence

What do we really value as a society?
'A third of older people in our society die with dementia. A third.' Will the government invest more to help find a cure? (Article written 14th June 2021)....
Online Advisory Boards: Top 10 Frequently Asked Questions
...
Webinar:
Demand assessment...

Quick links