FDA grants fast track designation to Nurix’s BTK degrader for non-Hodgkin lymphomas

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation to Nurix Therapeutics’ Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL).

The candidate, NX-5948, has been granted the designation to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL after at least two lines of therapy, including a BTK inhibitor and a B-cell lymphoma 2 inhibitor.

NX-5948 will now benefit from the FDA’s fast-track process, which is designed to improve the efficiency of product development and accelerate the review of treatments for serious conditions.

CLL is one of the most common types of leukaemia in adults, with around 18,740 new cases of the disease diagnosed in the US last year.

CLL and SLL are essentially the same diseases that are treated in the same way but are named depending on the location of the patients’ cancer cells. In CLL, the cancer cells are present in the blood and bone marrow, while in SLL, they appear in the lymph nodes.

The FDA’s decision comes just over one month after Nurix shared positive results from a phase 1a/1b clinical trial evaluating daily oral dosing of NX-5948 in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

According to the company’s American Society of Hematology presentation in December, six of seven patients in the CLL population who received doses ranging from 50 to 200mg demonstrated clinical benefit, with three partial responses that were all ongoing at the data cut-off in October.

Arthur Sands, president and chief executive officer of Nurix, described the designation as “an important recognition of the unmet patient need in CLL”.

"The receipt of fast track designation is especially timely given our plans to accelerate enrolment in the phase 1 trial of NX-5948 with the goal of enabling a pivotal study for NX-5948 as rapidly as possible,” he added.

The designation comes less than two months after the FDA approved Eli Lilly’s BTK inhibitor Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) to treat adults with CLL/SLL who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including a BTK inhibitor and a BCL-2 inhibitor.