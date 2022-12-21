FDA lifts partial clinical hold on bluebird bio’s sickle cell gene therapy studies





The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its partial clinical hold on bluebird bio’s studies evaluating its lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) gene therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) in patients aged under 18 years.

The clinical studies were placed on a partial hold in December 2021 relating to an investigation by bluebird into an adolescent patient with persistent, non-transfusion-dependent anaemia following treatment with lovo-cel.

Results from a detailed investigation of the case were presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition earlier this month, alongside details from another case of persistent anaemia in an adult patient following treatment with the gene therapy.

It was found that both patients had a specific genotype known as alpha thalassaemia trait, which has now been added to exclusion criteria for ongoing studies.

The company can now resume the enrolment and treatment of patients aged two to 17 years and said it remains on track to submit a Biologics License Application to the FDA for lovo-cel in the first quarter of 2023, having already completed one study in its lovo-cel clinical development programme.

SCD is a life-long, incurable genetic illness causing red blood cells to take a distinct crescent shape, which can block blood vessels and affect the way oxygen is carried around the body.

The disease can cause serious health problems, including anaemia, fatigue, episodes of pain known as vaso-occlusive crises, and chronic end-organ damage. Despite recent advances in treatment, most patients with SCD still suffer from pain crises, lifelong disability, reduced quality of life, and shortened life expectancy.

bluebird’s lovo-cel gene therapy is an investigational one-time treatment designed to add functional copies of a modified form of the beta-globin gene into a patient’s own haematopoietic stem cells.

Following treatment, a patient’s red blood cells can produce anti-sickling haemoglobin that decreases the proportion of sickle haemoglobin, with the goal of reducing sickled red blood cells, haemolysis, and other complications.

The FDA previously granted orphan drug designation, fast track designation, regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation and rare paediatric disease designation for lovo-cel.

The company’s Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) gene therapy was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in September this year to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys four to 17 years old with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

The prior month, bluebird’s Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel) was also approved by the FDA for adult and paediatric patients with beta-thalassaemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions.