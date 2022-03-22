Please login to the form below

FDA to review requirements for future booster shots for COVID-19

The meeting will be streamed live on the FDA’s YouTube channel and a webcast will be provided on the FDA website

COVID-19 vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it will be holding a virtual meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on Wednesday 6 April.

The meeting is to discuss requirements for future COVID-19 vaccine boosters and the process for selecting specific strains of coronavirus for COVID-19 vaccines to address current and new, emerging variants.

Representatives from the National Institutes of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will participate in the meeting, along with the independent experts of the advisory committee.

The committee will review the need to update the current COVID-19 vaccines to address specific variants, and consider the requirements for future COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said: “As we prepare for future needs to address COVID-19, prevention in the form of vaccines remains our best defence against the disease and any potentially severe consequences.

“Now is the time to discuss the need for future boosters as we aim to move forward safely, with COVID-19 becoming a virus like others such as influenza that we prepare for, protect against and treat. Bringing together our panel of expert scientific external advisors in an open, transparent discussion about booster vaccination is an important step to gain insight, input and expert advice as we begin to formulate the best regulatory strategy to address COVID-19 and virus variants going forward.”

The FDA said in a statement that no vote is planned at the meeting and there will not be any opportunity for discussion of any product-specific applications.

The agency has planned to link a livestream of the VRBPAC meeting on the FDA YouTube channel – which can be accessed here – and the meeting will also be webcast from the FDA website.

Article by
Fleur Jeffries

22nd March 2022

From: Regulatory

