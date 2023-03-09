FlyPharma Europe, Vienna: 2023 conference officially launched

FlyPharma Conferences is pleased to announce its seventh event in Europe, which will be held in the Vienna AirportCity, Office Park 4, from 10-11 October 2023. Aimed at forward-thinking individuals and businesses in the cargo and pharma sectors, FlyPharma Europe seeks to connect industry professionals and spark discussions regarding supply chain challenges.

In addition to a two-day conference and networking events, there will be an opportunity for delegates to attend an exclusive tour of Vienna Airport, courtesy of our Headline Sponsor Vienna AirportCity.

Registration is now open

Why Vienna?

FlyPharma Europe chose Vienna for its latest conference due to the growing presence of Austrian biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Over the past 30 years, Vienna has been at the heart of exciting scientific developments and life science research. Organizations such as Vienna BioCenter are making their mark as one of the top biology research centers in Europe with major breakthroughs in epigenetic and DNA research in recent years.

Additionally, Vienna Airport has an outstanding pharma handling facility in its cargo handling center with cargo route connections to a global customer base. Vienna Airport is a gateway between East and Southeastern Europe, making it an ideal base for product transportation. Furthermore, Vienna Airport is one of the very few airports in Southeast Europe that offers direct end-to-end pharma handling services of this quality. This allows for greater quality control, providing solutions to a number of supply chain challenges.

The Vienna AirportCity is an example of how airports are adapting to form community and business hubs where industry professionals connect, providing a first-class office, conference and cargo space that helps businesses thrive. It is located within walking distance to the passenger terminals: something very few airports can offer.

Wolfgang Scheibenpflug MRICS, Senior Vice President of Vienna Airport, commented: "Airports of today are more than just a runway. Vienna International Airport has extended the aviation services with a quick growing business platform. We see our job in connecting people, business and culture on both a local and a global level: with that in mind, we are happy to welcome the FlyPharma conference to the Vienna AirportCity. The FlyPharma conference aims to connect the pharma industry with the logistics providers, discussing how to together raise value especially in terms of air freight. This approach fits perfectly with our concept of quality business growth."

Vienna Cargo Day

Co-located with FlyPharma Europe 2023, and taking place one day prior, Vienna Cargo Day will be held on 9 October 2023 at the Vienna AirportCity, Office Park 4, from 8am to 4:30pm.

Vienna Cargo Day focuses on the sustainability of all cargo topics at Vienna Airport. Topics including digitization, cargo news from all over the world, and hydrogen as an alternative fuel are primarily discussed. There will also be breaking news about the new Air Cargo Academy in the Vienna AirportCity revealed.

Vienna is a cargo gateway to Eastern Europe, with many clients from all over Austria, the surrounding areas, and the wider cargo community. These include forwarders, airlines, handling agents, customs brokers, transport companies and many more from the cargo industry, as well as all air cargo parties from neighboring Eastern European countries. Those interested in attending should expect a newsletter including details on registration, advertising space and sponsorship. Registration is free for participants. There will be special packages for sponsorship contracts and exhibition booths. More information can be obtained from Cargo Development at cargo-development@viennaairport.com.

FlyPharma’s vision

FlyPharma Europe is designed to bring together pharma, biopharma and biotech companies with air cargo and logistics service providers to promote open dialogue and new connections. It aims to provide solutions between stakeholders, with Vienna offering an ideal biopharma logistics location to host industry professionals, foster important conversations and connect delegates from across the world.

FlyPharma Europe’s Conference Director, Angela Heath, said: “This is an exciting time of development and change for Vienna Airport and the Vienna AirportCity. FlyPharma Europe always looks to locations that embody the progress, challenges and opportunities that will be discussed at the conference itself; Vienna is no different. With Austria’s focus on pharma and life science innovation and the Vienna AirportCity’s emphasis on creating a community hub for the cargo industry, Vienna is the ideal location to bring a global representation of pharma and logistics stakeholders into one room. I look forward to presenting the latest edition of FlyPharma Europe to new and regular delegates.”

Registration now open

FlyPharma Europe 2023 will be held at the Vienna AirportCity on 10-11 October 2023. Registration is now open and delegates can register for the conference at www.flypharmaeurope.com.

A Pre-Conference Welcome Reception will take place on Monday 9 October and an Evening Networking Event will be held on Tuesday 10 October. FlyPharma Europe ticket holders will receive complimentary passes to both events. Delegates can also sign up to an exclusive tour of Vienna Airport’s dedicated cargo facilities on Wednesday 11 October. Full details of all additional events will be made available soon.

To explore sponsorship or exhibitor opportunities, contact Simon Caplan at simon@samedanltd.com.

About Vienna AirportCity

The Vienna AirportCity is a business accumulation at Vienna International Airport consisting of 250 companies active in a variety of industries, such as cargo and logistics, aviation, startup communities, consultants, smart city services and more. All have grown heavily in importance during the last 10 years.

Within the Vienna AirportCity there is a large cargo community (Vienna AirportCity Cargo World) handling any sort of air freight with outstanding quality. There are cooled areas, protected areas, warehousing… and there is a brand new 1,600m2 Pharma Handling Centre with landside and airside access.

Due to the extensive scope of destinations reachable from Vienna, the Vienna AirportCity has also become an important conference and meeting location. The Conference Centre, called ‘Vienna AirportCity Space’, was built to be a melting pot for innovation and exchange in the Vienna AirportCity. As demand has grown, the venue is now a place to be for companies from all over the region. The reason is the feel of curiosity vibrating through the entire area.

About FlyPharma Conferences, Samedan Ltd and PMGroup Worldwide

FlyPharma Conferences are aimed at forward-thinking individuals and businesses that are ready to uncover the potential in their pharma supply chains. The event offers an interactive platform to discuss current and future challenges within pharma and cargo, with topics including market trends, cold chain innovations, latest regulatory demands, security technology, and how to encourage collaboration between supply chain players. FlyPharma Conferences are run by specialist pharmaceutical publisher Samedan Ltd, which produces a range of market-leading magazines for senior and middle-management professionals across the global pharma and life sciences sectors.

In 2021, Samedan Ltd became part of PMGroup Worldwide Ltd and Datateam Media Group. The acquisition brings together three publishing powerhouses in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. As well as joining forces with established titles like PME, PharmaTimes and digital products PMLiVE and pharmatimes.com, PMGroup run a number of awards programmes which recognise best practice in the pharma and healthcare sectors. The union has allowed all brands to expand their readership and their live, virtual and hybrid events and award schemes.

