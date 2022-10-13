Genentech shares positive two-year data for Evrysdi in spinal muscular atrophy study





Genentech – a member of the Roche group – has announced new two-year data from its JEWELFISH study evaluating Evrysdi (risdiplam) in patients with type 1, 2 or 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) aged six months to 60 years at time of enrolment.

SMA is a chronic and progressive neuromuscular disease that affects around one in 10,000 babies, and it is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality. The disease is caused by a mutation of the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene that results in a deficiency of SMN protein, found throughout the body and a contributor to a vital nerve function that controls muscles and movement.

Nerve cells cannot function correctly without the SMN protein, and this can lead to muscle weakness over time. Depending on the form of SMA, the patient’s physical strength and their ability to walk, eat or breathe can be considerably compromised or lost.

The JEWELFISH study enrolled the ‘broadest and most diverse’ patient population ever studied in an SMA trial, according to the company.

Participants had been previously treated with other approved or investigational SMA-targeting therapies, including Spinraza (nusinersen) or Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec).

Data from the study showed Evrysdi improved or maintained motor function and led to rapid increases in SMN protein levels, irrespective of previous treatment, which were sustained after two years of treatment. Detailed results will be presented at the 27th World Muscle Society congress this month.

In terms of safety, the overall adverse event and serious adverse event profiles observed with Evrysdi treatment in JEWELFISH were reflective of underlying disease, the company reported.

“The consistent safety profile and exploratory efficacy we have seen in the JEWELFISH study, the largest ever conducted in previously treated patients, reinforces Evrysdi as a meaningful treatment option across SMA populations,” said Claudia Chiriboga, Professor of neurology and paediatrics, department of neurology, Columbia University Medical Center. “The findings add to our confidence when making treatment decisions for previously-treated patients in need.”

Of the 174 patients enrolled in the study, 36% were adults, 63% had a Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale Expanded score of less than ten at baseline, meaning their disease was very severe, and 83% had scoliosis.

Levi Garraway, Genentech’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, said: “This important data demonstrates the safety and efficacy of Evrysdi in a broad, real-world population of people previously treated with an SMA-targeting therapy.

“Those enrolled in JEWELFISH had very severe disease, with over 80% having scoliosis, so maintaining motor function – especially for a progressive disease – can be potentially life-changing.”

Evrysdi is currently approved in 91 countries and is under review in a further 18 countries.