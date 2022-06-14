Genomics England will move headquarters to Canary Wharf’s new life sciences hub





Genomics England will move its headquarters to Canary Wharf this autumn, supporting the London business district’s vision to establish itself as a new life sciences hub in the UK.

The company, which analyses sequenced genomes for the NHS and equips researchers to use data to help find the causes of disease, will make the move from Charterhouse Square in the Barbican to One Canada Square.

Commenting on the relocation, Chris Wigley, CEO of Genomics England, said: “Genomics England is delivering an ambitious agenda, in partnership with the NHS and others, that will ensure the UK continues to lead the world in genomics.

“The move to Canary Wharf will enable us to deliver this agenda more effectively, benefitting our workforce as well as moving us to a more modern estate in close proximity to our partners in the NHS and Life Sciences sector.”

The move follows the recent announcement that Canary Wharf Group (CWG) and Kadans Science Partner formed a joint venture to develop the largest commercial laboratory building in Europe at 750,000 sq ft.

Genomics England will join the number of healthcare and life sciences-focused organisations currently located in Canary Wharf, including Barts Health NHS Trust, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, Medical Defence Union, General Pharmaceutical Council and NHS Transformation.

Shobi Khan, CEO of Canary Wharf Group, said: “Securing a company of Genomics England’s stature is a significant endorsement of our vision to establish Canary Wharf as a world class life sciences hub in the UK… Attracting a cluster of innovative companies to Canary Wharf, in advance of opening our purpose-built laboratory enabled space at North Quay, is part of our strategy to make Canary Wharf one of the UK’s leading centres for life sciences.”

Last month, Genomics England unveiled plans to build the world’s largest cancer research platform, combining an array of different formats and systems of data within different health disciplines into an artificial intelligence powered data platform.

As part of the project, hundreds of thousands of pathology and radiology images will be digitised, making it possible to query this data together with clinical genomics data using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

The news of the platform is part of Genomic’s England’s Cancer 2.0 strategy which aims to shorten the diagnostic times for people with cancer, help clinicians deliver personalised treatments and improve the outcomes for their patients.