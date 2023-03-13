German Chapter of the Healthcare Communications Association launched

The Healthcare Communications Association (HCA) already has member organisations with representation across the globe but is delighted to announce the launch of a new Chapter for Germany – the HCA’s first national affiliate in Europe.

The German Chapter is led by a national steering committee and brings together a wide range of healthcare communications companies in Germany to unite and champion national healthcare communications, while remaining engaged with the wider geographical remit of the HCA.

The HCA is the leading international non-profit trade association in the healthcare communications industry. Members of the HCA advocate for the promotion of quality standards, provide support for education and professionalisation, and are committed to networking and mentoring within the industry.

The launch comes after the German Chapter has already brought together a diverse range of companies in Germany involved in healthcare communications – from small owner-managed agencies to large network agencies and the pharmaceutical industry.

This diversity of membership enables the German Chapter to provide a comprehensive perspective on the challenges and opportunities in the healthcare communications industry in Germany. Professional healthcare communication plays a crucial role in today's society. It helps to ensure that healthcare professionals, patients, relatives and the general public have access to accurate, reliable and up-to-date health information.

The German Chapter of the HCA is led by a Steering Committee of proven professionals in the field: Effie Baoutis (Regional Client Lead, Europe, Omnicom), Nadine Dusberger (Omnicom Health Group), Dirk Poschenrieder (Managing Director Havas Health & You), Dr Andreas Reinbolz (Managing Director Syneos Health Communications), Christiane Schrix (CDO antwerpes) and Dr Martin Waitz (CEO medproduction). These experienced professionals contribute their knowledge and experience to the German Chapter, ensure high quality outputs and engagements.

"It is about time that we work more closely together across the board in Germany, the largest healthcare market in Europe, as well," Effie Baoutis, chair of the steering committee said. "We are delighted to have more partners join us to share their voice, network and exchange ideas. This will benefit their teams and provide a unified voice for health communications in Germany."

HCA CEO Mike Dixon added: “The central activity the HCA undertakes already reaches communicators in many countries, but there will always be specific considerations to champion at a national level and the desire for local networking. We are therefore delighted to see the German Chapter launch as part of the HCA, to facilitate this in Germany. We hope this first affiliate will become a template for other markets to follow.”