Gilead invests $85m in Gilead Foundation towards health equity progress





Gilead Sciences has made an investment contribution of $85m to the Gilead Foundation, furthering its aims to build a healthier world for everyone.

The donation follows on from the endowment Gilead announced in 2021 to recapitalise the Gilead Foundation, with a renewed vision for its mission to positively impact the community and society by encouraging a culture of giving. It is also focused on striking up engagement in local communities and exploring innovative approaches to address social issues.

Andrew Dickinson, chief financial officer, Gilead Sciences and director, Gilead Foundation, said: “Our additional contribution to the Gilead Foundation demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting communities and advancing health equity.

“We are proud to dedicate our philanthropic resources in this way because we believe a more just society is a healthier one.”

One of the Foundation’s charitable pillars is the Creating Possible Fund, which is due to share its inaugural selection of grants in autumn this year, with the theme of ‘Advancing Health Prosperity Through Education Equity’.

The central theme aims to address systemic barriers to equitable education for underserved and excluded adolescents. The Gilead Foundation is focused on bridging equality gaps, and key to this is recognising how educational outcomes are key to promoting health equity for underserved communities.

The Gilead Foundation also encourages a culture of employee giving through its donation matching programme, Giving Together, for employees.

“We have seen how generous our employees are – a recent matching donation programme for employees in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine has raised more than $750,000 to date, in addition to the $3m donated by the Gilead Foundation,” said Jyoti Mehra, executive vice president, human resources, Gilead Sciences and director, Gilead Foundation.

She added: “Gilead’s employees work hard to bring new possibilities to millions of patients around the world, and they are equally committed to creating new possibilities for health prosperity for all people through the Gilead Foundation.”