Gilead’s COVID-19 treatment shows promising results in vulnerable patient populations

Gilead Sciences has presented positive results from several clinical and real-world evidence studies of its COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir), at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

Results from the phase 3 REDPINE study demonstrated the safety profile of Veklury in patients with moderately and severely reduced kidney function who were hospitalised for COVID-19.

Two real-world studies also examined its efficacy in reducing COVID-19-associated mortality for those living with cancer, as well in reducing hospital readmission for immunocompromised patients infected with dominant variants of concern.

Results from the first analysis, which evaluated nearly 7,500 cancer patients who were hospitalised for severe COVID-19, showed that those who were treated with Veklury within the first two days of admission had a significantly lower risk for mortality compared to those who were not.

In the second analysis of over 4,500 immunocompromised patients, those who received treatment with Veklury had lower risk for hospital readmission at both 30- and 60-day time periods.

Commenting on the positive results, Frank Duff, senior vice president, virology therapeutic area head, Gilead, said: “The breadth of clinical and real-world evidence presented at ECCMID further support the strong efficacy and safety profile of Veklury.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Veklury has played a critical role in the treatment of hospitalised patients with COVID-19. The real-world data further demonstrates its role in reducing mortality and hospital readmission rates in vulnerable patient populations, including people living with cancer and other immunosuppressed conditions.”

Veklury is already approved in more than 50 countries worldwide to treat hospitalised patients with COVID-19, and is also recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for those with severe COVID-19.

In WHO’s guidelines, which were updated in September last year, patients with severe COVID-19 are defined as those with oxygen saturation less than 90% on room air, signs of pneumonia or signs of severe respiratory distress.

“Remdesivir is an important treatment option for vulnerable patient populations such as the immunocompromised, because it has a well-established safety and tolerability profile and it maintains activity across variants of concern,” said Michele Bartoletti, head of infectious disease unit at Humanitas Research Hospital in Milan and associate professor of Humanitas University.