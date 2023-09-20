Gilead’s Veklury recommended by CHMP for COVID-19 in patients with hepatic impairment

Gilead Sciences has announced that its COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) has been recommended by the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee for use in patients with mild-to-severe hepatic impairment.

If approved, Veklury will become the first authorised antiviral COVID-19 treatment that can be used across all stages of liver disease.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use's (CHMP) positive opinion was supported by results from an early-stage trial evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of Veklury in patients with hepatic impairment.

Europe has the highest burden of liver disease in the world, and cases are expected to increase across many countries.

Patients with liver disease represent a population that is highly vulnerable to COVID-19, Gilead said, adding that there are few treatment options that are safe and effective for those with severe hepatic impairment.

Anu Osinusi, vice president, clinical research for hepatitis, respiratory and emerging viruses at Gilead, said: “Despite lower levels of COVID-19 circulating in the EU than at the height of the pandemic, the disease continues to persist and pose a real risk to vulnerable individuals, including those with hepatic impairment.”

The European Commission will now review the CHMP’s recommendation, which follows recent approvals in the US and the EU extending the use of Veklury to treat COVID-19 in patients with renal and hepatic impairment.

“The positive opinion from the Committee helps validate the safety profile of Veklury and is reassuring news to vulnerable populations, such as those living with liver disease that may be facing an increased risk of complications from COVID-19,” said Antonella Castagna, head of infectious diseases at San Raffaele Scientific Institute and professor, clinic of infectious diseases at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University.

Veklury, which is currently approved in more than 50 countries worldwide, works by stopping the virus that causes COVID-19 from replicating and spreading in the body.

Earlier this year, Gilead presented positive results from several clinical and real-world evidence studies of Veklury in vulnerable patient populations.

The treatment has also been shown, based on in vitro analyses, to retain antiviral activity against recent Omicron subvariants of concern, including the currently circulating XBB.1.5 strain.