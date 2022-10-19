Global leaders pledge $2.6bn at World Health Summit in efforts to end polio





On 18 October, Global leaders confirmed $2.6bn in funding toward the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s (GPEI) Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026 to end polio.

The commitment was made at a pledging moment co-hosted by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) at the World Health Summit in Berlin.

The funding from the leaders will reinforce worldwide efforts to finally eradicate polio, with an aim over the next five years to vaccinate 370 million children annually. Moreover, disease surveillance efforts will continue across 50 countries.

World Health Organization director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, commented: “The new detections of polio this year in previously polio-free countries are a stark reminder that if we do not deliver our goal of ending polio everywhere, it may resurge globally.

“We are grateful for donors’ new and continued support for eradication, but there is further work to do to fully fund the 2022-2026 Strategy. We must remember the significant challenges we have overcome to get this far against polio, stay the course and finish the job once and for all.”

The wild poliovirus is endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan, but following just six cases that were recorded in 2021, a further 29 cases have been recorded so far this year. This includes a small number of new detections identified in southeast Africa, linked to a strain originating in Pakistan.

Additionally, outbreaks of vaccine-derived polioviruses (cVDPV), variants of the poliovirus that appear where not enough people have received immunisation, continue to reach parts of Africa, Asia and Europe, with new outbreaks detected in the UK, the US and Israel in recent months.

As well as the existing pledges, new commitments to the 2022-2026 Strategy this autumn can be viewed here.

The pledging moment was a milestone as the first key opportunity to offer support toward the $4.8bn required to fully implement the 2022-2026 Strategy. Should the Strategy receive full funding and eradication is successful, estimations outline around $33.1bn in health cost savings this century, versus the financial burden of controlling outbreaks. With continued support for GPEI, the organisation will be able to deliver further health services, as well as polio vaccines to deprived communities.

A week ahead of the pledging moment in Berlin, a group of over 3,000 influential scientists, physicians and public health experts worldwide unveiled a scientific declaration endorsing the 2022-2026 Strategy and calling on donors to stay committed to eradication and ensure GPEI is fully funded.