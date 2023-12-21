GSK gains rights to Hansoh’s ADC candidate in deal worth more than $1.7bn

GSK has entered into an agreement to exclusively licence another of Hansoh Pharma's clinical-stage antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), in a deal worth more than $1.7bn.

HS-20093 is a novel B7-H3-targeted ADC being developed for a range of solid tumour types, including lung cancer, sarcoma, and head and neck cancers.

The candidate has already demonstrated clinical activity in small cell lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and sarcoma, according to data from the early-stage ARTEMIS-001 trial presented at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting.

“B7-H3 is highly expressed in a broad range of solid tumours where there remains a significant need for novel treatment options,” explained Hesham Abdullah, senior vice president, global head oncology, research and development, GSK.

Under the terms of the agreement, GSK will obtain exclusive worldwide rights outside mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan to progress the clinical development and commercialisation of HS-20093.

In exchange, the company will pay Hansoh $185m upfront, up to $1.525bn in success-based milestones, as well as tiered royalties.

Abdullah said the company “[looks] forward to progressing [HS-20093] across several indications and in future potential combination approaches” with its own portfolio.

Eliza Sun, executive director of board, Hansoh, said: "HS-20093 is a novel B7-H3 targeting ADC showing encouraging early clinical signals in lung cancer.

“We are excited to enter this new licence agreement with GSK… furthering Hansoh’s goal of bringing a potentially transformative treatment option to cancer patients globally.”

The deal comes just two months after the companies entered into an agreement for Hansoh’s ADC, HS-20089, currently in mid-stage development.

HS-20089 targets the B7-H4 surface antigen, which is overexpressed in ovarian and endometrial cancers and is often associated with a poor prognosis.

The earlier agreement, which included an upfront payment of $85m and potential milestone payments of $1.485bn, also gives GSK rights to the candidate outside mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Abdullah, said at the time of the announcement: “Given early clinical data, we believe that HS20089 has best-in-class potential in ovarian and endometrial cancer, with opportunities in other solid tumours.

“This agreement is in line with our approach to advancing novel treatment options for patients with gynaecologic cancers.”