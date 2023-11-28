GSK shares positive phase 3 results for Blenrep combination in multiple myeloma

GSK has shared positive results from a late-stage trial of its BCMA-targeting antibody-drug conjugate Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) as a second-line treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Approximately 176,000 new cases of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow, are diagnosed globally each year.

Despite recent advances, GSK reports that research into new therapies is needed as the disease commonly becomes refractory to available treatments.

The head-to-head DREAMM-7 trial has been evaluating the efficacy and safety of Blenrep compared to Genmab and Johnson & Johnson’s Darzalex (daratumumab), both given in combination with Takeda’s Velcade (bortezomib) plus the steroid dexamethasone (BorDex).

The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival and showed that the Blenrep combination significantly extended the time to disease progression or death versus Darzalex plus BorDex, an existing standard of care for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

A strong and clinically meaningful overall survival trend was also observed at the time of the analysis, GSK said, adding that the trial will continue to follow up for overall survival.

Hesham Abdullah, senior vice president, global head oncology, research and development, GSK, said: “Patients with multiple myeloma need treatment options after first relapse that are efficacious, readily accessible and have novel mechanisms of action.

"We are particularly encouraged by the potential for [Blenrep] when combined with BorDex to address high unmet need in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, given the head-to-head comparison with the [Darzalex]-based standard of care regimen.”

Results from the interim analysis will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting and shared with health authorities, the company outlined.

Blenrep was pulled from the US market in November last year following disappointing results from the separate late-stage DREAMM-3 trial, which evaluated the drug against Bristol Myers Squibb’s Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and dexamethasone (PomDex) in multiple myeloma patients who had failed on at least two prior lines of therapy.

The DREAMM clinical development programme continues to evaluate the potential of Blenrep in early lines of treatment and in combination with novel therapies and standard of care treatments, GSK said, including the ongoing phase 3 DREAMM-8 trial evaluating Blenrep plus PomDex versus bortezomib with PomDex.