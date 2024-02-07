GSK shares positive results for Blenrep combination in head-to-head multiple myeloma study

GSK has announced positive results from a head-to-head study of its BCMA-targeting antibody-drug conjugate Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) as a second-line and later treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Approximately 176,000 new cases of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow, are diagnosed globally each year.

Despite recent advances, GSK outlined that research into new therapies is needed as the disease commonly becomes refractory to available treatments.

The phase 3 DREAMM-7 trial has been evaluating the efficacy and safety of Blenrep compared to Genmab and Johnson & Johnson’s Darzalex (daratumumab), both given in combination with Takeda’s Velcade (bortezomib) plus dexamethasone (BorDex).

According to results from an interim analysis of the study presented at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology Plenary Series, a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) was observed, with the Blenrep combination demonstrating a 59% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to Darzalex plus BorDex – an existing standard of care for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

At a median follow-up of 28.2 months, the median PFS was 36.6 months with the Blenrep combination compared to 13.4 months for Darzalex plus BorDex. The PFS benefit was observed across all pre-specified subgroups, including patients who were refractory to lenalidomide and those with high-risk cytogenetics.

The Blenrep combination also resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in all secondary efficacy endpoints, including a doubling of complete response rate. A "strong and clinically meaningful" overall survival trend was also observed at the time of the analysis, GSK said, adding that the trial will continue to follow up for overall survival.

Hesham Abdullah, senior Vice President, global head oncology, research and development, GSK, said: “The substantial PFS benefit and strong overall survival trend compared to a Darzalex standard of care combination reinforce our belief in the potential for Blenrep used in combination to redefine the treatment of multiple myeloma at or after first relapse.”

Abdullah added the company plans on sharing the results from DREAMM-7 with health authorities worldwide.