GSK’s Boostrix approved by FDA for use during pregnancy to prevent whooping cough in infants

GSK’s Boostrix (tetanus toxoid, reduced diphtheria toxoid, and acellular pertussis vaccine adsorbed [Tdap]) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for immunisation during the third trimester of pregnancy to help prevent pertussis (whooping cough) in infants less than two months of age, the company announced.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. Severity of the disease varies, but infants are at a high risk of complications because their immune systems are still developing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4.2% of the total cases of pertussis reported in the US in 2021 were in infants younger than six months of age and approximately 31% required hospitalisation.

“While vaccination is the best method for providing protection, infants younger than two months of age are too young to be protected by the childhood pertussis vaccine series. This is the first vaccine approved specifically for use during pregnancy to prevent a disease in young infants whose mothers are vaccinated during pregnancy,” explained Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

While the FDA's approval of Boostrix has always included its use during pregnancy to protect the vaccinated individual, the most recent decision expands its use to help prevent pertussis in infants younger than two months.

This latest approval is based on a re-analysis of the Boostrix-relevant data from an observational case-control study of Tdap vaccine effectiveness, which resulted in a preliminary estimate of Boostrix as 78% effective in preventing pertussis among infants younger than two months of age, when administered during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Moreover, the safety of Boostrix for this indication was assessed in a randomised, placebo-controlled study with a non-US formulation of Boostrix. The study did not identify any vaccine-related adverse effects on pregnancy or on the foetus/newborn.

Commenting on the announcement, Roger Connor, president, vaccines and global health, GSK, said: “We’re immensely proud to have the first-ever Tdap vaccine approved by the FDA specifically for use during pregnancy. We believe this approval may help protect more infants from the potentially life-threatening implications of whooping cough.”

Boostrix is currently approved in over 80 countries worldwide, including the US, most EU countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand for immunisation against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.