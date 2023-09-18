GSK’s Ojjaara receives FDA approval to treat myelofibrosis patients with anaemia

GSK has announced that Ojjaara (momelotinib) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first treatment option for myelofibrosis patients with anaemia.

The FDA’s decision specifically applies to both newly diagnosed and previously treated adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, including primary myelofibrosis or secondary myelofibrosis.

Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer affecting approximately 25,000 patients in the US. The disease can lead to severely low blood counts, with about 40% of patients having moderate-to-severe anaemia at the time of diagnosis and nearly all patients developing anaemia at some point in the course of their disease.

Treatment options have previously been limited for myelofibrosis patients with anaemia, as GSK outlined. These patients often require transfusions and more than 30% will discontinue treatment due to anaemia.

Ojjaara is a once-a-day, oral Janus Kinase 1 and 2 (JAK1/JAK2) and activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor that aims to address the key manifestations of myelofibrosis.

The US approval of the drug is supported by results from the phase 3 MOMENTUM study, which evaluated Ojjaara versus another anaemia treatment called danazol in an anaemic, symptomatic and JAK inhibitor-experienced myelofibrosis population.

The trial met all of its primary and key secondary endpoints, with Ojjaara-treated patients showing improved symptoms, spleen size and transfusion independent compared with patients receiving danazol.

Efficacy and safety data from a subpopulation of adult patients with anaemia from the late-stage SIMPLIFY-1 trial also supported GSK’s application.

Nina Mojas, senior vice president, oncology global product strategy at GSK, said: “The vast majority of myelofibrosis patients eventually develop anaemia, causing them to discontinue treatments and require transfusions.

“Given this high unmet need, we are proud to add Ojjaara to our oncology portfolio and address a significant medical need in the community.”

The approval comes just a few weeks after GSK said it would be investing over £270m to build a new vaccine manufacturing facility at its Wavre campus in Belgium.

Designed to increase the efficiency of manufacturing processes and reduce environmental impact, the new unit will handle freeze-dried vaccines, including the company’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Arexvy.