Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

GSK’s RSV vaccine granted FDA priority review for use in adults aged 50 to 59 years

Arexvy has already been approved in the US and Europe to protect those aged 60 years and older

GSK

GSK has announced that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine has been accepted for priority review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in adults aged 50 to 59 years who are at an increased risk for RSV disease.

If approved, Arexvy would be the first vaccine available to help protect this patient population.

RSV is a common contagious virus characterised by several mild, cold-like symptoms. Although most people can recover within a week or two, certain populations are at a higher risk for severe disease, such as older adults, the immunocompromised and those with underlying medical conditions.

Arexvy has already been approved in the US, Europe and several other countries to protect adults aged 60 years and older against RSV-caused lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD).

GSK’s application to extend the indication is supported by results from a late-stage trial evaluating the immune response and safety of Arexvy in adults aged 50 to 59 years, including those at increased risk for RSV-LRTD due to underlying medical conditions.

The company recently shared positive results from the trial, which showed that Arexvy elicited an immune response in this population, including those with chronic pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, liver disease or diabetes, that was non-inferior to that observed in adults aged 60 and above.

The co-primary endpoint was also met for the broader group of adults in this age group, GSK said in the October readout, adding that safety and reactogenicity data was consistent with results from the initial phase 3 programme of Arexvy.

Final results from the trial will be presented at an upcoming medical conference and the company has outlined that the data will be submitted to other regulators to support potential label expansions.

GSK used a priority review voucher to reduce the FDA’s review period for the expanded use of Arexvy by four months, with the regulator set to make a final decision in June this year.

GSK’s original application for the use of Arexvy in adults aged 60 years and older was supported by positive results from its phase 3 AReSVi-006 trial, in which the vaccine showed 82.6% overall efficacy against RSV-LRTD in this age group.

Article by
Emily Kimber

8th February 2024

From: Regulatory

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Anthem PR

With a rare strength in media and influencer relations, Anthem’s award-winning team offers a fresh approach to health PR...

Latest intelligence

The four priorities shaping the future of R&D
Looking at what lies ahead for the life sciences, set against a backdrop of increasing digitalisation, climate change and emerging public health challenges...
Education, awareness, collaboration – the journey to increase biosimilar adoption in Europe
Why the future of biosimilars in Europe depends on increasing education and awareness for all...
Top pharma trends and predictions for 2024
Looking at the role Gen AI and cutting-edge digital platforms will play in healthcare over the coming year...

Quick links