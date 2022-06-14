Please login to the form below

Happify Health and Almirall launch Claro to support psoriasis patients

The digital wellness app is now available to those with the condition living in the UK, Spain and Italy

Claro app 1Clare app2

Almirall and Happify Health, the Intelligent Healing Company, have announced that its digital programme Claro is live and is now available to people living with psoriasis in the UK, Spain and Italy.

The digital wellness app has been developed through the innovative partnership of both global pharmaceutical companies specialising in skin health. It was built with the focus of improving the mental well-being of people with psoriasis via cognitive behavioural therapy, positive psychology and mindfulness.

Claro is the first iteration of Happify Health's platform for people with the skin condition and is available in English, Spanish, Italian and French.

As one of the world's most prevalent skin diseases, psoriasis affects about 60 million people worldwide.

According to a 2019 study in published in Maedica, a Journal of Clinical Medicine, a clear link has been established between skin psychology and the quality of life of those diagnosed with psoriasis.

Estimations show that globally, 20-30% of people with moderate-to-severe psoriasis are also impacted by mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

Mild-to-moderate symptoms affect around 80% of those with psoriasis, with direct healthcare costs for the treatment of psoriasis exceeding $65bn each year.

Dr Volker Koscielny, chief medical officer of Almirall said: “Claro helps us to fulfil our commitment to people living with psoriasis, providing them with an enhanced solution addressed to their well-being, so they can get their lives back.”

Theo Ahadome, senior vice president of commercialisation at Happify Health said: “Psoriasis is a significant burden in the daily life of 71% of people who suffer from it, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation in the UK.

“We are very pleased with the level of engagement we are seeing so far among Claro users, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to study how effective digital programmes are at keeping psoriasis patients engaged during treatment for psoriasis and improving their quality of life.”

Article by
Fleur Jeffries

14th June 2022

From: Research, Healthcare

