Health and Social Care Committee report on vaccination calls for urgent action in the UK

In England, coverage for childhood immunisations was below target in 2021 and 2022

The UK government’s Health and Social Care Committee (HSCC) has released a report on vaccination that calls for urgent action to combat the declining rates among children.

In England in 2021 and 2022, the 95% target for routine childhood immunisations was not met. According to MPs, England was the only nation within the UK where coverage for all childhood vaccines at all ages was below the target, and coverage rates were consistently below the UK average.

The latest report urges more flexible delivery models to deliver vaccinations to overcome practical challenges that could occur.

The committee has also called for action to ensure the readiness of NHS England, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to support innovations surrounding preventative healthcare.

Steve Brine, MP, chair of the HSCC, said: "It’s alarming to hear that industrial clinical trial activity in the UK is at the lowest point to date. One of the challenges is the slowness of bureaucratic processes to set up trials. This and other challenges must be fixed if we are to make the most of our world-leading academic and research expertise."

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has responded to the report, with MSD’s managing director and ABPI board member, Ben Lucas, stating: “We welcome the committee’s comprehensive report and look forward to seeing the forthcoming NHS vaccination strategy, which we hope will put these recommendations into action without delay.”

Lucas said that to continue successfully, the UK "must look at the whole immunisation journey, from development to assessment, through to getting vaccines to those who need them".

"We must fix the slow and bureaucratic set-up of clinical trials to streamline innovation, […] ensure our regulators and independent scientific advisers have the resources they need to properly assess new vaccines quickly [and get the] right data and healthcare teams in place to deliver flexible vaccination services tailored to the needs of local communities and underserved populations," explained Lucas.

Without action to address these uptake and bureaucratic challenges when setting up clinical trials, it has been warned that the UK could be at risk of losing its position as a global leader in vaccinations.

Jen Brogan

27th July 2023

