Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

ICR and NeoPhore announce immuno-oncology collaboration to develop new cancer drugs

The partners will evaluate the effect of NeoPhore’s small molecule inhibitors on tumours

ICR

The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London and small molecule neoantigen immuno-oncology company NeoPhore have announced an agreement aimed at developing new cancer drugs.

Under the strategic research collaboration, an ICR team led by Professor Chris Lord will investigate the effect of NeoPhore’s proprietary small molecule inhibitors against tumours with defined genetic backgrounds.

NeoPhore’s inhibitors target proteins involved in DNA mismatch repair (MMR), an important process in cells that corrects mistakes that are introduced to DNA when they split.

Research by NeoPhore suggests that these MMR modulators have the ability to induce neoantigen expression and increase immunogenicity in solid tumours that become sensitive to immunotherapy.

Lord said: “We are excited about this new collaboration with NeoPhore. Identifying new ways of treating cancer is central to much of what we do here at the ICR and this project will focus on exactly that.

“Our hope is that by working with NeoPhore, we can find new vulnerabilities in cancer cells that can be targeted by drugs that NeoPhore has discovered.”

Also commenting on the new partnership, Dr Matthew Baker, chief executive officer of NeoPhore, said: “Access to [Lord’s] team's scientific expertise will allow us to investigate new mechanisms of action of the MMR pathway in a variety of solid tumours.

“We believe that this impactful collaboration has the potential to broaden the use of MMR inhibitors beyond neoantigen generation. Ultimately the results of the collaboration have the potential to provide significant patient benefit in a variety of solid tumour indications.”

The partnership is the 4th collaboration agreement NeoPhore has signed since 2017, having teamed up with University of Turin, St George’s University of London and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Meanwhile, the ICR said it is continuing to seek new industry collaborations to develop new cancer treatments.

Late last year, researchers from the ICR and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust revealed joint plans to create a new generation of treatments that target the ecosystems within the body supporting cancer.

The five-year strategy aims to accelerate progress for cancer patients by leveraging the latest advances in scientific knowledge and technology to focus research on the cells, signals and immune responses in the tissue environment that nurtures tumours.

Article by
Emily Kimber

21st April 2023

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Anthem PR

With a rare strength in media and influencer relations, Anthem’s award-winning team offers a fresh approach to health PR...

Latest intelligence

The importance of AI in improving patient care
Looking at the ways healthcare technology creates the capacity to improve collaboration, increase efficiency and optimise patient care...
New beginnings – learning the language of change
Behaviour change is a catalyst for improved performance and greater capabilities to face major healthcare challenges...
Mednet Mental Health Strategy 2023
We've launched our mental health strategy for the year to support our colleagues in maintaining positive mental health....

Quick links