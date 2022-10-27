ICR study reveals how cancers can evolve without relying on DNA mutations





Two landmark studies have revealed that cancers are able to evolve to become more aggressive without relying on DNA mutations alone, potentially paving the way for more accurate tests that predict how cancers will behave and help doctors to tailor treatments for patients more effectively.

The studies, published in the journal Nature, were led by scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR), Human Technopole in Milan and Queen Mary University of London.

Taken together, the studies show how a level of gene control called ‘epigenetics’ plays a central role in the development and progression of bowel cancer.

The researchers observed important epigenetic changes in every cancer they examined and found signs of their involvement in cancer’s ability to evolve and become more aggressive.

Professor Trevor Graham, director of the Centre for Evolution and Cancer at The ICR, said: “We’ve unveiled an extra level of control for how cancers behave – something we liken to cancer’s ‘dark matter’.

“For years our understanding of cancer has focused on genetic mutations which permanently change the DNA code, but our research has shown that the way the DNA folds up can change which genes are read without altering the DNA code and this can be very important in determining how cancers behave.”

In the first paper, the researchers collected 1,373 samples from 30 bowel cancers and looked at epigenetic changes as cancers evolved.

The second looked at the DNA sequence in diverse samples taken from different parts of the same tumour, aiming to understand whether the diversity of cell types within a tumour is governed by variation in the DNA code, or something else.

The researchers stress that DNA mutations are fundamental in ‘setting the scene’ for a cancer’s development and evolution, but that much of the subsequent behaviour of cancer cells is determined by other factors, such as epigenetics.

This could help explain why DNA tests do not always predict how cancers will respond to treatment and why some environmental exposures can cause cancer without leading to mutations in the DNA code.

“I hope our work will change the way we think about cancer and its treatment – and should ultimately affect the way patients are treated. Genetic testing for cancer mutations only gives us part of the picture about a person’s cancer – and is blind to ‘epigenetic’ changes to how genes are read. By testing for both genetic and epigenetic changes, we could, potentially, much more accurately predict which treatments will work best for a particular person’s cancer,” said Graham.