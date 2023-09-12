ICR study supports used of new radioactive treatment for advanced prostate cancer

Researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and the Gustave Roussy have shown that a new radioactive medicine greatly improves the quality of life for patients with advanced prostate cancer.



The study assessed 617 PSMA-positive advanced prostate cancer patients who had already received at least one targeted hormone treatment, including enzalutamide or abiraterone, alongside chemotherapy.



The patients were asked to fill out three questionnaires to assess their quality of life, severity of pain, the impact of pain on daily functions and their current state of health across several areas of life.



PSMA is a protein present at higher levels on the surface of cancer cells in some prostate cancer patients.



As part of the VISION trial, partially led by researchers at the ICR, the phase 3 study showed that patients dosed with the 'search and destroy’ drug, Lu-PSMA (177Lu-PSMA-617), experienced a higher quality of life as well as higher chances of survival compared to those treated with standard care alone.



By seeking out tumour cells with high levels of PSMA and binding them together to deliver a targeted dose of radiation to eliminate the cancer, the researchers found that it took 9.7 months for Lu-PSMA-dosed patients’ quality of life to worsen and 14.3 months for symptoms to worsen, compared to 2.4 months and 2.9 months for patients receiving standard care.

Measures for general state of health took 0.9 months to worsen for patients who received Lu-PSMA, compared to 0.4 months for those receiving standard care.



Professor of experimental cancer medicine at ICR and consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, Johann De Bono, said: "For men with advanced prostate cancer… finding new treatments that not only improve survival but also reduce pain and improve quality of life is extremely important."

Experts are now calling for the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to assess whether the treatment should be made available on the NHS for patients with the condition.