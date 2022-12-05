imc Group announces its rebrand as SCIRIS





International healthcare communications agency integrated medhealth communication (imc) Group has announced its rebrand as SCIRIS, further building upon its growth strategy.

Under SCIRIS, the company aims to unify its teams in delivering competitive consultancy services bolstered by a background of expertise in medical communications.

With over 300 staff employed in teams covering the UK and North America, the company links its broad capabilities across a variety of therapeutic areas and all phases of brand development. In addition, SCIRIS provides tailored programmes in healthcare communications, alongside creative and brand strategy, insights and medical compliance.

Speaking on the rebrand, SCIRIS chairperson, Viv Adshead, said: “Our distinctive ethos enables each of our agencies to preserve their individual culture and identity at the same time as contributing to the development of a high-performing group, culminating in a unique balance of independent thinking and impactful collaboration.

“Our new group brand name has its roots in our shared passion for science and reflects our collective culture. Together, we are united by our ability to achieve intelligent solutions, inspired by science.”

SCIRIS recently opened up a new headquarters (pictured) in London’s Bankside, offering a contemporary office space and SCIRIS hub as part of the company’s focus on supporting continued group development and collaboration.

After receiving backing in May 2020 from Waterland Private Equity, the group has undergone significant change, having acquired several agencies. Its partner agencies imc, imc North America, Porterhouse Medical Group, Pulsar Health, Indigo Medical, Wedgewood Communications and Fusion Medical Animation have further reinforced its presence, expertise and services.

As a result, the company now covers London, Reading, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Cheshire, New Jersey and Toronto.

Adshead added: “SCIRIS has achieved remarkable growth in both its scale and services while working hard on building an organisation that supports success. We are already realising the benefits of this to deliver real value to our client partners and, as the world around us continues to transform, we are perfectly poised to take this to the next level.”