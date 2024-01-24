Incisionless device to transform diabetes, liver disease and severe obesity treatment

Scientists from King’s College London (KCL) and international academics have found that an incisionless device could revolutionise the treatment of type 2 diabetes, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis and severe obesity.

The study, published in the journal Gut, revealed that the ForePass endoscopic showed extensive efficacy in treating these metabolic conditions.

Metabolic disorders are increasingly common conditions that affect the metabolism, the mechanism responsible for transferring food into energy and removing toxins from the body.

Most metabolic conditions, including diabetes, Gaucher’s disease and haemochromatosis, can require invasive surgery.

Developed by Keyron, ForePass combines a gastric balloon crossed by a central channel that connects to a flexible intestinal sleeve, mimicking invasive metabolic surgery without making any incisions.

After evaluating the impact of the device on weight, insulin sensitivity and faecal microbiota in pigs for a month, results revealed a 79% reduction in weight gain in comparison to a control group who did not undergo the procedure.

Researchers also found that the procedure caused substantial improvements to how the body handles insulin and, in comparison to the control group, reduced glucose in the liver.

Lastly, the ForePass device largely improved insulin responses, enhanced the use of glucose and caused beneficial changes in metabolic health-related gut bacteria.

Dr Manoel Galvao Neto, endoscopic surgeon and researcher, Sri Aurobindo Medical College, India, commented: “The ForePass device will be a game-changer for treating severe metabolic conditions.

“It’s the first device of its kind and will pave the way for a new era in managing severe metabolic conditions.”

Results from the study suggest that the device could be substantially more effective than common metabolic surgeries, including a gastric bypass, and could provide treatment for millions of additional individuals who reject invasive surgery or do not respond to drugs.

Professor Stefan Bornstein, chair in diabetes and endocrinology consultant, KCL, said that “ForePass will be a transformative solution for [metabolic] patients”.

He added: “It has the potential to significantly impact the lives of tens of millions of people in the US and EU alone.”

Keyron plans to initiate clinical trials for the device, which are anticipated to begin in early 2025.