Incyte to acquire Villaris Therapeutics to expand inflammation and autoimmunity portfolio





Incyte and Villaris Therapeutics (Villaris) – an asset-centric biopharmaceutical company seeded by Medicxi and focused on the development of novel antibody therapeutics for vitiligo – have entered into an agreement, under which Incyte will acquire Villaris to expand its inflammation and autoimmunity portfolio, the companies announced.

The announcement comes less than three months after Incyte’s Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream became the first and only treatment for repigmentation in patients with vitiligo approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in July this year.

Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will make an upfront payment of $70m, and Villaris shareholders will be eligible for up to $310m upon achievement of certain development and regulatory milestones, as well as up to an additional $1.05bn in commercial milestones on net sales of the product.

Incyte will acquire Villaris and the exclusive global rights to develop and commercialise the biopharma’s lead asset, auremolimab, for all uses including in vitiligo and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Auremolimab is a novel, ultra-humanised, anti-IL-15Rβ antibody designed to target and deplete autoreactive resident memory T-cells that has demonstrated efficacy as a treatment for vitiligo in preclinical models. Investigational New Drug Application-enabling studies are currently underway, and clinical development is expected to begin in 2023, the companies outlined.

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease caused by the loss of melanocytes, which are pigment-producing cells, resulting in a depigmentation of the skin. The condition tends to progress over time, with larger areas of the skin losing pigment. However, the patches can remain stable or even improve in some affected individuals.

Between 0.5% and 1% of the population worldwide are affected by vitiligo, but many cases may not be reported and some researchers suggest the condition may affect up to 1.5%.

Hervé Hoppenot, chief executive officer, Incyte, said: “This acquisition complements our current portfolio, providing us the opportunity to further enhance treatment options for people with vitiligo, leveraging the expertise we established in the dermatology space through our successful launch of Opzelura cream.

“People living with immune-mediated dermatologic diseases like vitiligo face significant challenges and we are committed to developing novel therapies like auremolimab, which may address these unmet needs.”

The agreement is subject to clearance by the US antitrust authorities under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and will become effective as soon as this condition has been met.