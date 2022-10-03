InflaRx seeks FDA authorisation for vilobelimab for critically ill COVID-19 patients

InflaRx has submitted a request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for vilobelimab – an anti-C5a monoclonal antibody – to be used as a treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The EUA submission and Fast Track designation, which the clinical-stage biopharma company has been given by the FDA, are based on positive results from the phase 3 PANAMO study. Detailed results of the study were recently published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

The PANAMO trial is one of the largest, global, randomised, placebo-controlled phase 3 studies conducted in invasively mechanically ventilated, critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to InflaRx.

Eligible adult patients were randomly assigned to receive standard of care and vilobelimab at a dose of 800mg intravenously for a maximum of six doses or standard of care and a matching placebo. Treatment was not continued after hospital discharge.

Results demonstrated a reduction in the all-cause mortality rate at 28 days in the vilobelimab group, which stood at 32%, compared to 42% in the placebo group.

Serious treatment-emergent adverse events were reported in 59% of patients in the vilobelimab group versus 63% in the placebo group, the company reported.

In pre-clinical studies, vilobelimab has been shown to control inflammatory response-driven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key ‘amplifier' of this response.

Professor Niels Riedemann, chief executive officer and founder of InflaRx, said the submission was an “exciting milestone” for InflaRx in the development of vilobelimab, the company’s lead candidate.

He continued: "We believe that the data from our phase 3 study strongly supports the potential of vilobelimab to reduce the number of deaths in critically ill, invasively mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients. Patients are still progressing to this critical status despite the availability of vaccines and other treatments for earlier disease stages and continue to show high mortality rates.”

The company concluded from the phase 3 study that, in addition to standard of care, vilobelimab 'improves survival of invasive mechanically ventilated patients with COVID-19 and leads to a significant decrease in mortality’.

“The FDA’s granting of Fast Track designation for vilobelimab in this indication underscores the need for effective new therapies to treat COVID-19 patients who have progressed to critical disease with viral sepsis and organ failure. We look forward to working with the FDA on the review of our application with the goal of making vilobelimab available to patients in need,” Riedemann added.